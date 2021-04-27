The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Trimmed by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.