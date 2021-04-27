The Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Brink’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BCO opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.32 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

