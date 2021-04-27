The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

