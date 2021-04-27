The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.50). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

BA stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.46.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

