The Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BA opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

