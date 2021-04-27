The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

