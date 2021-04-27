The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives $33.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 122,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

