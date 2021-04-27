The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.