Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.70 on Monday. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

