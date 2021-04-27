Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $50.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Tether has a market cap of $50.30 billion and approximately $107.87 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00275325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01043310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00728920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.75 or 0.99848076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Symbol (XYM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 51,876,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 50,305,857,792 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.