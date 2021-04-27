TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of TESSCO Technologies worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $99.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

