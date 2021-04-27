Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $30.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $708.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $680.35 and a 200-day moving average of $650.07. The company has a market capitalization of $679.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

