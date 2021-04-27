Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.07. The company has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.41.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

