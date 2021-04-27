Terry L. Blaker Sells 722 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

