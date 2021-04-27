Terry L. Blaker Sells 3,665 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 402,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,996,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

