Terry L. Blaker Has $279,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in FedEx were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

