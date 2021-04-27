Terry L. Blaker Buys Shares of 795 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Terry L. Blaker bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

