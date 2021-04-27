TeraGo (TSE:TGO) PT Raised to C$9.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18. TeraGo has a 52 week low of C$5.11 and a 52 week high of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The company has a market cap of C$97.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TeraGo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

