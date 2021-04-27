TeraGo (TSE:TGO) PT Raised to C$9.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of TGO stock opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18. TeraGo has a 52 week low of C$5.11 and a 52 week high of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The company has a market cap of C$97.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.