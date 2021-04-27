Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

