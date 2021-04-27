Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.25. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 59,248 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

