Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and traded as low as $25.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 12,158 shares changing hands.

The business also has a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

