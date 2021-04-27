Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Teleflex worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Teleflex by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $438.30. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,708. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $447.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.