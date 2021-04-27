Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.67. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $440.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $447.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.