Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $144.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.58 million and the lowest is $142.60 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $137.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $573.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.08 million to $583.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $566.62 million, with estimates ranging from $539.29 million to $586.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

TGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

