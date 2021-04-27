TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Loop Capital

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -187.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 317,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

