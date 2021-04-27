TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. TDK has a 12 month low of $81.19 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

