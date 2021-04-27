Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

TW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 261 shares of company stock valued at $44,994 over the last quarter.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 184.55 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.74. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

