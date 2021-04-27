TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 174,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.