Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $84.18 and last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 44129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

