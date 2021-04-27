Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Synaptics stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $144.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

