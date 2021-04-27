Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 42,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 108,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Switchback II Company Profile (NYSE:SWBK)

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

