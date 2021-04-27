Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,558 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Switch were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

SWCH opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.