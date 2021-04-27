Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million.
NASDAQ SRDX opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $59.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.
