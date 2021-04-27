Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,904 shares of company stock worth $384,659. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

