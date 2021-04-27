Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.25. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.01, with a volume of 215107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.94.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

