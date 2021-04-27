Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 717,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 459,114,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

