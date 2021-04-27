Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $163.44. 21,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $163.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

