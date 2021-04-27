Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SMU.UN opened at C$15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.08 and a twelve month high of C$16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.74.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.