Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

