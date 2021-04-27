Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PEP stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

