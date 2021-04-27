Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney comprises about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 3,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

