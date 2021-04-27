Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 15,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

