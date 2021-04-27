Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV remained flat at $$11.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 201,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

