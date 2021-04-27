Strs Ohio Sells 865,450 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,388,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 865,450 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $327,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

