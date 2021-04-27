Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average is $256.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.