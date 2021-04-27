Strs Ohio Purchases 20,794 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $124,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.97. 88,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.01. The company has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

