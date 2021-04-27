Strs Ohio Has $94.58 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $94,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.65. 20,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

