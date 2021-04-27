Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SAUHY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SAUHY traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,854. Straumann has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

