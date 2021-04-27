Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. Stratec has a 1 year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

