STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $33.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

