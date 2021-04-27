Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Stoneridge has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stoneridge stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

